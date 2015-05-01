'Biking' for Goodwill and 'Give for Good'

The start of May is a very important time for Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. Next week, Goodwill will honor all of their supporters and employees with a special honors luncheon. But they're also hosting a one-day fundraiser, from sun-up to sun-down.

Give for Good begins May 5th at midnight and run for 24 hours.

It's an all day online giving challenge led by The Community Foundations of North Louisiana to raise unrestricted dollars for the nonprofits in our community.

Its our chance to step up and donate to Goodwill, which works hard to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals, families and entire communities.

It's more than just a store to buy re-purposed goods at a discounted price. Goodwill is a 'family' that works to provide educational and vocational programs for youth and adults with disabling conditions. So when you wake the morning of Tuesday, May 5, click here.

Also on Tuesday, KSLA News 12's Doug Warner will emcee Goodwill's annual awards luncheon.

It will be held at the El Dorado in downtown Shreveport at 11:30 am. Check out the video of Doug and 'friends' preparing for Tuesday's special ride to the annual luncheon.

