Marshall police chief announces 'No Color, No Labels' campaign

Marshall Police Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa says he hopes the "No Colors, No Labels" program will help to unify the community.

On the heels of the unrest in Baltimore and Ferguson, an East Texas police chief has announced a new initiative to address civil unrest between communities and police.

"All these issues that we talk about: drugs and violence, they all affect each and every one of us," said Chief Campa.

Joined by several community leaders, Campa explained at a news conference Friday morning that the initiative "will seek to promote diversity, eliminate prejudices advocate safe, inclusive communities for all, and attempt to erase preconceived notions that police are racially-motivated."

A steering committee has been created to facilitate the community-oriented approach to promoting diversity and inclusiveness in local law enforcement, and Campa says he hopes to use the power of social media to launch an awareness campaign.

The "No Colors, No Labels" icon will even appear on all Marshall police units.

Lifelong Marshall resident and NAACP president Mrs. Charles Wilson is among the community leaders involved in the campaign, which includes a strategy aimed at addressing the perception that police are racially motivated.

