Residents speak out on Marshall ISD bond

An ArkLaTex community is split over a proposed bond sale for new schools.

An ArkLaTex community is split over a proposed bond sale for new schools.

This is the rendering of the Marshall ISD junior high school.

Marshall, Texas residents are split over a proposed bond sale to bring new schools into the community.

Marshall ISD's proposed bond is $109 million, and that sum of money has people in the city coming out for and against the issue.

The 5,300 students of Marshall ISD will have a new junior high school and three new elementary schools, along with renovations to the Sam Houston Middle School if this bond passes.

“If you don't invest in your school and you don't invest in your children, your community is ultimately going to fail. You'll see businesses not coming, growth not happening," mother Jennifer Truelove said. "Unfortunately, that's been the case of Marshall for a long, long time."

The system has not built any new buildings since the 1970s.

"Marshall Independent School District has not, and they have let all of their buildings fall on hard times. They're hollering, 'Give us a bail out. We've done a terrible job taking care of our schools, and we want new schools and we want y'all to pay for them,'” Fuzzy Harmon said.

Harmon is worried about the raises in taxes in the area if this bond passes. Opponents of the Marshall ISD bond say they will see an increase in gas and retail prices in the city. Currently the tax rate in the city is $1.04, and if this bond passes through, the town will see an increase of 29 cents, bringing the tax rate to $1.33.

Opponents say the increase in tax rate will also raise apartment rent in Marshall. Early voting begins Monday, and the election is May 9.

The three new elementary schools will be built where Crockett Elementary, Travis Elementary, and Price T. Young Middle schools are located.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.