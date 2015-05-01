Happening this weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Disney on Ice - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Happening this weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Disney on Ice

Good morning! Here's what you need to know today:

There are a lot of events happening in Shreveport-Bossier this weekend. 

Disney On Ice: Worlds of Fantasy is going on at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is happening at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. And Shreveport's inaugural Derby Day will be held at the RW Norton Art Gallery.

For more ArkLaTex happenings, visit our Events page to help plan your weekend!

Expect more sunshine today with temperatures warming back up to around 80. No changes are expected through the weekend. We'll stay mostly sunny, warm and dry with temperatures in the low 80s for highs.

