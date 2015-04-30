Spray parks, spraygrounds to open Friday

It's time to grab your swim suit and cool off this summer with SPAR.

SPAR's spray parks and spraygrounds will open on Friday, May 1.

SPAR's spraygrounds are at the following community centers: Airport Park, David Raines, Hattie Perry, Lakeside and Querbes. There are also spray parks at A.C. Steere Park and Riverview Park.

The spray parks and spraygrounds are popular neighborhood amenities, offering relief from the summer heat. Use of the spray parks and spraygrounds are free.

SPAR spray parks and spraygrounds are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day.

Riverview Park's spray area operates 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and has a wind sensor that will shut down the fountains if the wind gets too high.

Water shoes are recommended.

For more information on SPAR's spray parks and spraygrounds as well as other upcoming SPAR events

