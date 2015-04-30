Shreveport duck recovering after found with blow dart in head

A duck is recovering well after she was found with a blow dart stuck in her head at the Shreveport duck pond.Licensed wildlife rehabilitator Janette Armstrong and her daughter Andra Armstrong were called to the park last Thursday, after onlookers spotted the duck.

"I got about five different phone calls in a five minute period of time about this duck," said Janette Armstrong.



After quickly getting to the duck pond, Janette Armstrong recounts having a tough time capturing it initially.

"Of course the duck was in the water, hanging out with another duck," she said. "When they are in the water there is very little you can do."



They waited until the sun went down and the duck came on land, but because so many people had already tried to catch her. Janette Armstrong says the duck wouldn't allow them to get too close.



"She was gun shy by then, plus terribly mistrustful. The duck was probably just coming up to get bread and someone darts it in the head with a blow dart, it's pretty sad," said Janette Armstrong.



Armstrong's daughter Andra ultimately was able to grab a hold of the duck.



The duck was then taken to the Emergency Animal Hospital on Line Ave where it was X-rayed. The X-ray results show the dart narrowly missed the duck's brain.



"The blow dart was way in there, almost through the other side of her head, it just happened to be behind her head and jaw," said Janette Armstrong.



Armstrong has since been tending to the duck's wound with antibiotics and giving the deep puncture wound time to heal.

"She can't go in that duck pond water with that hole because it would get infected then she won't make it," said Janette Armstrong.



Armstrong says the duck is healing nicely and once the wound heals, they will return it to the duck pond where Janette Armstrong suspects she will be welcomed back by her mate.



"I can't even imagine the cruelty. I can't even imagine someone doing that to any animal," said Janette Armstrong.



Caddo Animal Control Director Everett Harris confirms Animal Control is looking into the situation. Though, because there were no witnesses or surveillance cameras he says there is little they can do in terms of investigating. Instead, they will rely on the public to come forward with any information they may have.



