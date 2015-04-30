Nepal earthquake donation info - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nepal earthquake donation info

You can help with relief efforts by donating to the "Nepal Earthquake Relief Fund" through Campus Federal Credit Union. The account number is 10772827, and you can make the donation in person, online if you have an account or by mail.

Campus Federal Credit Union
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71103
