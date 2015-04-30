Happening today: Shreveport native Tim Brando to end sports radi - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Happening today: Shreveport native Tim Brando to end sports radio show

Good morning! Here's what you need to know as you head out the door today:

Today Shreveport native and FOX Sports commentator Tim Brando will speak into the microphone and give his opinion on sports during his radio show for the final time. KSLA News 12 anchor Adria Goins sat down with down Brando and his crew before they say their final farewell. Click here to watch our latest newscast and see that interview.

Baltimore officials are now trying to manage growing expectations that they will immediately decide whether to prosecute six police officers involved in the arrest and ultimate death of Freddie Gray. Authorities have told the community they plan to turn over the findings of a police investigation into Gray's death to a state's attorney by Friday. 

And in weather, sunshine is back again today with highs near 80. We'll be back around 80 again on Friday.

Missed KSLA News 12 This Morning? You can watch our latest newscast streaming in HD here
Powered by Frankly