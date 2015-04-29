Authorities: Synthetic marijuana hospitalizes 2 ETX students

Authorities say two high school students in Redwater, Texas have been hospitalized after using synthetic marijuana.

Two East Texas students have been hospitalized after authorities say they smoked synthetic marijuana.The Bowie County Sheriff's Office says the students reportedly got sick and passed out on a school bus Wednesday morning on their way to a field trip. They have been identified as Redwater High School students.

School Superintendent Kathy Allen said the two students traveled with other classmates to the school's agriculture farm and it was there the two boys began getting sick.

"Everyone was loaded back on the bus, they came back to school still not feeling well," says Allen.

Allen said the two appeared to be alert when taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"Many of those patients are younger patients and they want to sustain some type of artificial high," says Dr. Matt Young, an emergency room physician.

In an earlier interview, we spoke with Dr. Young with CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. Dr. Young said the drug is a synthetic herb or a synthetic incense and is something that causes dangerous problems for its users.

"Such as a high heart rate, high blood pressure, they can also get seizures and can get very, very paranoid and get schizophrenic," explained Dr. Young.

Bowie County Sheriff James Prince says they will continue investigating the case.

"We are talking to several other students in the school to try and get to the bottom of this to see where this stuff is coming from. In fact, if that is what they took," says Sheriff Prince.



Synthetic marijuana is a growing concern in the ArkLaTex after authorities reported teen use on the rise. A coroner also ruled that a Bossier City native and Fort Hood soldier died from using it.



