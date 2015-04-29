Happening today: SFD alerts residents of possible smoke in Shreveport near I-220

Happening today: SFD alerts residents of possible smoke in Shrev - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Good morning! Here's what you need to know as you head out the door today:

The Shreveport Fire Department is notifying residents who live along in the I-220 corridor in North Shreveport of possible smoke in the area. SFD issued a burn permit to a company that will operate a controlled burn at 2320 N. Regional Road. This permit is effective for 15 days and does not allow burning on weekends.

Also, the U.S. Coast Guard has identified two victims of a boasting disaster this weekend in Alabama's Mobile Bay, and one of them is from Louisiana.The Coast Guard identified the men as 27-year-old Kris Beall of Pineville, Louisiana. and 72-year-old Robert Delaney of Madison, Mississippi. A heavy storm tore through the bay Saturday, turning an annual sailboat race into a disaster.

And in weather, after some cool showers yesterday, we're about to see a nice, dry stretch of weather for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Some cool mornings are still ahead, but we'll warm up again just in time for the weekend.

