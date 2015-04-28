Watch KSLA News 12 streaming live in HD, weekdays on KSLA News 12 This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.

You can also catch the latest headlines streaming live in HD at 9 a.m., Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Plus, if you missed the most recent show, you can see it again in DVR mode until our next live broadcast!

Mobile viewers can watch the stream by clicking this link.

Mobile app users, please click the "Watch KSLA News 12 Live" tab in the menu.

Download our news and weather apps for your smartphone by clicking here.