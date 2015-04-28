Watch KSLA News 12 LIVE! - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Watch KSLA News 12 LIVE!

Watch KSLA News 12 streaming live in HD, weekdays on KSLA News 12 This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.

You can also catch the latest headlines streaming live in HD at 9 a.m., Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Plus, if you missed the most recent show, you can see it again in DVR mode until our next live broadcast!

Mobile viewers can watch the stream by clicking this link.

Mobile app users, please click the "Watch KSLA News 12 Live" tab in the menu.

KSLA NEWS 12: Download our news and weather apps for your smartphone by clicking here.

Most Popular Lo Más Popular

Videos
Stories
Slideshows
Videos
Notas
Galería de fotos
loading...
Powered by Frankly