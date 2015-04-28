Hospital refuses kidney transplant without explanation

Mark Politte has gone from starter on the LSU-Shreveport men's basketball team to stage five kidney failure in a year's time."I was playing with kidney failure for like a month," said Politte.He was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure on February 24, 2014. Politte says he knew something was wrong about a month before his diagnosis."I thought it was an allergic reaction at first," he said. "I would get real swollen. I was like 180 pounds, between 180-185 my entire playing career and then all of a sudden I was 215."Politte's grandmother passed away from kidney disease.The 26-year old is currently on Hemodialysis."I just feel like some people shouldn't be going through stuff like this at this age," said Politte.Politte needs a kidney transplant to enhance his quality of life."Right now it's hard to work, go to school, I have no energy," said Politte.He just got out of the hospital last week for Pneumonia and his body is struggling to fight sickness.Politte says despite a compatible donor in his brother, Damien McQueen, who lives in Houston, heaps of paperwork and hours of blood work, a hospital in Shreveport won't perform the transplant."They just keep telling me no, they're not giving me a reason," he said.Politte says the Willis-Knighton Kidney transplant center referred him to other transplant centers like Baton Rouge, Dallas or Houston with no explanation.

"I have health insurance and the thing is, my health insurance would cover the costs of the transplant," said Politte. "I would have to go through whole process over, we took the ECG test, we've done different types of blood work, sitting through the clinics and doing all that over and I was trying to bypass all that because I already did it here."



Time is of the essence and with his playing career already cut short, his ability to obtain a degree from LSUS is also now on hold.



"I miss so much of class work and time that I keep getting pushed back. It'll set me back again," said Politte. "I know if I get a transplant down there, I'll have to stay there to do follow ups at their clinic and you know I can't come back and forth for class, it's a four hour drive," he said.



For now, Politte and his brother have been told by the hospital to call back monthly and see if they are willing to perform the transplant.



