High water temporarily closes some boat launches on Red River

The Red River Waterway Commission has closed the public boat launches because of high water.

The commission announced Tuesday that the ramps located in Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches and Grant Parishes are closed.

Heavy rainfall in the Red River valley has resulted in increased flows and a rise in the river throughout northeast Texas, southwest Arkansas and Louisiana. Officials say launching a boat into the swift current, with floating debris, is not recommended during this time of high water.

The decision to close the public boat launching ramps is a safety measure developed by the Red River Waterway Commission in conjunction with the Red River Valley Association, local sheriff departments and law enforcement/safety personnel.

Officials say the Red River is not closed to boat traffic but boaters may want to contact the private marinas on the Red River to discuss launch conditions.

The recreation areas will remain open, where possible; however, the boat launching lanes will be closed.

The boat launches will be re-opened as soon as conditions permit the public to use the ramps safely.

For more information about the Red River Waterway Commission, please visit their website.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.