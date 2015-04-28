32nd Annual Mudbug Madness Festival lineup

Thousands pack into Downtown Shreveport for the Mudbug Madness Festival. (Source: Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau) SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -
The 32nd Annual Mudbug Madness Festival will be held in Downtown Shreveport during Memorial Day weekend, and event organizers have released the lineup.
The annual event will feature two stages of around-the-clock live music, food vendors and a Louisiana arts marketplace.
Big names in Cajun and Zydeco music will headline the event, including Grammy Award-winning artist Wayne Toups, Dwayne Dopsie, Jamie Bergeron and Corey Ledet.
Event-goers can also look forward to crawfish eating contests and the Kids on the Bayou Stage, featuring clowns, kids' karaoke, storytellers and magic shows.
The festival will be held from May 21 to May 24 at Festival Plaza. Admission is free until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Admission is $5 after 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. Children 8 and under and all military with IDs are admitted free.MAIN STAGE LINEUP:Thursday, May 21
Friday, May 22
- La Recolte Cajun Band- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys- 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers- 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
- Acadien Cajun Band- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waylon Thibodeaux- 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Revolution- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Jamie Bergeron & Kickin Cajuns- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
- Waylon Thibodeaux- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cedryl Ballou and the Zydeco Trendsetters- 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band- 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- MOJO and the Bayou Gypsies- 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Click here
- The Babineaux Sisters- 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Lil Wayne and the Same Ole 2 Step- 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lost Bayou Ramblers- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wayne Toups- 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.
for the Swamp Stage lineup.
Mudbug Madness was recognized as one of the American Bus Association's Top 100 Events in the U.S. for 2015 and was named as one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events. Event organizers say it attracts more than 55,000 people to Downtown Shreveport per day.
The festival is being presented by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited. Visit www.mudbugmadness.com
for more information.Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.