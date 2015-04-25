Moonbot receives two Emmy Awards for animated short film

Moonbot Studios' work for Dolby Laboratories, in collaboration with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received two Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. "Silent," an animated short film, brought home awards in two categories: Outstanding Special Class Animated Program and Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program.

The awards were accepted by the film's co-directors, Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg, at the grand gala hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for over 1,200 attendees in Los Angeles, CA.

“Silent” is a 3-minute animated short film featuring Mr. Morris Lessmore from Moonbot Studios's Academy Award®-winning short film “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.” Lessmore and his fellow street performer dream of bringing their "Picture and Sound Show" to life. When they discover a magical contraption inside an old theatre, they embark on a cinematic adventure of sight and sound, traveling through movie history to find the audience they always wanted. The collaboration celebrates how storytellers, inventors, and technology work together to create cinema magic.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.