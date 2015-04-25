All lives matter rally draws a crowd

A rally held on Saturday in downtown Shreveport had one goal to let people know and remind others that all lives matter.

Following recent violent crimes in Shreveport and across the nation, a crowd gathered outside of the Caddo Parish courthouse with posters urging the senseless violence to stop.

“My son lost his life to God violence, at a very young age, 13-years old, it just keeps me going, to have all the support and all the people behind me,” said Kinyda Broadway.

The group says if necessary they will meet at the courthouse weekly to make sure their voices are heard on the need to stop the violence.

