Damage, power outages reported behind Friday night storms

Downed trees, wind damage and power outages are being reported in areas across portions of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Caddo Parish as a line of powerful storms made their way through the ArkLaTex Friday night.

Straight-line winds are believed responsible for much of the downed trees.

A fallen tree in Bradley, Arkansas reportedly caused a wreck according to the National Weather Service, trapping people in a vehicle. At last word, the fire department was responding to the scene.

In Cass County, Hughes Springs City Manager George Fite confirms at least 3 buildings have roof damage.

In Upshur County, Union Hill north of Gilmer has a report of damage to a school and significant damage to a home.

Dispatchers in Daingerfield say there are lots of reports of trees down on houses, but no injuries.

A tree is also reported to have fallen on a home in Jefferson, as well.

Flash flooding is also reported in, mostly in Southwest Arkansas including Fouke.

Golf-ball sized hail reportedly damaged windows of homes in Vivian in northern Caddo Parish.

More than 2,100 AEP SWEPCO customers in Caddo and Bossier parishes were without power as midnight.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the eastern eastern parts of the ArkLaTex until 4 a.m., but the most intense storms are expected to track out of the ArkLaTex shortly after midnight.

