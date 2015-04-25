Damage, power outages reported behind Friday night storms - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Damage, power outages reported behind Friday night storms

Pea-sized hail in Lake Erling, AR (Source: Andrew Honea via sendit@ksla.com) Pea-sized hail in Lake Erling, AR (Source: Andrew Honea via sendit@ksla.com)
(KSLA) -

Downed trees, wind damage and power outages are being reported in areas across portions of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Caddo Parish as a line of powerful storms made their way through the ArkLaTex Friday night.

Straight-line winds are believed responsible for much of the downed trees.

A fallen tree in Bradley, Arkansas reportedly caused a wreck according to the National Weather Service, trapping people in a vehicle. At last word, the fire department was responding to the scene.

In Cass County, Hughes Springs City Manager George Fite confirms at least 3 buildings have roof damage.

In Upshur County, Union Hill north of Gilmer has a report of damage to a school and significant damage to a home.

Dispatchers in Daingerfield say there are lots of reports of trees down on houses, but no injuries.

A tree is also reported to have fallen on a home in Jefferson, as well.

Flash flooding is also reported in, mostly in Southwest Arkansas including Fouke.

Golf-ball sized hail reportedly damaged windows of homes in Vivian in northern Caddo Parish.

More than 2,100 AEP SWEPCO customers in Caddo and Bossier parishes were without power as midnight.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the eastern eastern parts of the ArkLaTex until 4 a.m., but the most intense storms are expected to track out of the ArkLaTex shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly