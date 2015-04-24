Dale Cox sworn in as Caddo Parish DA - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Dale Cox is now Caddo Parish's district attorney.
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox has been sworn in as Caddo's district attorney.

Cox took the oath of office at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This comes after DA Charles Scott's death. Scott, 67, was found dead in Wednesday morning in his Baton Rouge hotel room. A preliminary autopsy revealed his death was natural and was a result of previously undiagnosed heart disease.

At a press conference Wednesday, Cox said he hopes to serve the office with the same distinction in which Scott served.

