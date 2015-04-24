Residents to vote on Marshall's $109 million bond proposal

Marshall, Texas residents are split over a proposed bond sale to bring new schools into the community.

The price tag on the Marshall, Texas ISD bond is $109 million. The city has seen people come out for and against the issue.

If the bond proposal is passed, the 5,300 students of Marshall ISD will see some big changes coming their way. This bond project includes building a new junior high school and three new elementary schools, along with renovations to the Sam Houston Middle School.

The system has not built any new buildings since the 1970s. Last year, the school system asked voters for $150 million in bonds. That measure was defeated.

That bond proposal, which did not pass by more than 200 votes, would have built a new elementary school and middle school and included renovations.

Security measures are said to be increased. The three new elementary schools will be built where Crockett Elementary, Travis Elementary, and Price T. Young Middle schools are located.

Opponents of the Marshall ISD bond say they will see an increase in gas and retail prices in Marshall. Currently the tax rate in the city is $1.04, and if this bond passes through, the town will see an increase of 29 cents, bringing the tax rate to $1.33.

Opponents say the increase in tax rate will also raise apartment rent in Marshall. Early voting begins Monday, and the election is May 9.

