Marshall man wanted, accused of sexually assaulting child

The Marshall Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police say 30-year-old Anthony Eric Villarreal's last known residence was in the 500 block of Locust Street in Marshall.

"It is important that we locate Villarreal and bring him to justice,” MPD Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa said in a news release.

He is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic male who weighs 155 pounds. Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is urged to call MPD at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

