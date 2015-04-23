Caddo coroner: Heart disease led to death of Caddo DA

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says heart disease led to the death of Caddo District Attorney Charles Rex Scott.Scott was found dead Wednesday morning in his Baton Rouge hotel room. He was 67.A statement released from the coroner's office says an autopsy was performed on Scott on Wednesday by Dr. James Traylor, a forensic pathologist with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

"The preliminary autopsy results showed no evidence of foul play, and suggest that Judge Scott died from previously undiagnosed heart disease," the statement said.



Scott appeared to be healthy and active, but experts say heart disease, which covers a wide range of illnesses, doesn't necessarily have noticeable symptoms.



"So, yeah they could go undetected and the blockage may not hurt, just like they say blood pressure may not hurt. That could lead to a rupture or a tear," said Dr. Kalgi Modi, a cardiologist with LSU Health.

Final autopsy results, cause and manner of death will not be completed for three to four weeks.



