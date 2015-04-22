Caddo DA Charles Scott dies, ADA Dale Cox steps in

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office held a press conference to discuss how the office is going to move forward after Charles Scott's death.The office announced that Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox will take over the DA position. Cox says he hopes to serve the office with the same distinction in which Scott served.Charles Scott was found dead in LSU's Lod Cook hotel room in Baton Rouge at 8:16 Wednesday."We were dispatched to the hotel for a report of a man who was unresponsive, possibly deceased," Lalonde said. "When EMS arrived, it was determined he was deceased.""There were no suspicious circumstances, and it's believed that it was natural causes at this time," he added. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore called Scott a mentor and "good man."Officials say Scott's cause of death appears to be natural.The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that the man found in a Baton Rouge hotel room is Scott, and that his body is being brought back to Caddo Parish for an autopsy on Thursday.Scott was reportedly in Baton Rouge for a Louisiana District Attorney Association meeting."This is really a tremendous lost not only to Caddo- which I just can't imagine what it'll do to that office and that parish- but the entire State of Louisiana and particularly this DA's Association."Moore said Scott led battles against domestic violence when he served as a judge in Caddo."He's the one who had that even hand, and that's what you need in this job," Moore added.The Former First Judicial District Court Chief Judge was sworn in as Caddo District Attorney in January 2009, replacing 30-year veteran Paul Carmouche. Before his election to the Caddo DA's office, Scott served as Caddo District Judge for 32 years.He had only served four months of his second six-year term as DA.First Assistant DA Dale Cox has assumed the duties of the office, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office confirmed Wednesday. According to Revised Statue 18:602 of the Louisiana Constitution, the governor will issue a proclamation ordering a special election within 20 days of the vacancy. The election for a new Caddo DA will be on October 24, the date of the gubernatorial primary.

Visitation for Charles Scott will be at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Monday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



Funeral services will be the same day at 1 p.m.



