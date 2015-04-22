Weather Wonders: Breaking down severe risk categories

Happy Weather Wonders Wednesday, everyone!

This week's question asks what do the severe risk categories mean?

This system was developed, and implemented by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK. They highlight areas which could be affected by severe weather a few days in advance of the threat. They will continue to tweak the areas of concern based on the newest model data.

Let's break down what the risk categories are, and what this means for our severe weather risk across the ArkLaTex today.

A marginal risk of severe weather is highlighted in green. That indicates isolated severe weather is possible. Hail up to 1", winds gusting 40-60mph are possible. Tornado risk is generally low in a marginal risk area.

Highlighted in yellow, and the main coverage area for our threat today is a slight risk. This indicates scattered severe storms are possible. They will be short-lived and not usually widespread, but an isolated intense storm is possible. The main threats will be about 1" hail with isolated areas receiving hail as large as 2". Reports of strong or damaging winds are likely, and one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

An enhanced risk (orange), which covers Morris, Titus, Franklin, Camp and Red River counties in East Texas, as well as the Dallas metro area today, means numerous severe storms are possible. A few intense storms, and usually more persistent bad weather is associated with an enhanced risk. A few tornadoes, several reports of wind damage, and damaging hail 1-2" are possible.

No area is under a moderate risk today. A moderate risk is highlighted in red and indicates widespread severe storms are likely. They will be long-lived storms with strong tornadoes, widespread wind damage and destructive hail larger than 2".

And finally, the highest risk of severe weather will be highlighted in pink. Widespread, long-lived storms are expected. If you see pink highlighting your town, that means a tornado outbreak, or a derecho is expected. No areas are covered under this risk category this week.

