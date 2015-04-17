Domonique Benn goes extra miles for premature birth awareness - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Domonique Benn goes extra miles for premature birth awareness

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The KSLA News 12 "Run Before the Walk" campaign is under way, and anchor Domonique Benn is once again going the extra mile to raise awareness about premature births and sick babies.

Benn has dedicated each Friday to running four miles for the March of Dimes.

On Friday, she ran along Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.

Domonique has toured all three of the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Shreveport's local hospitals, and in the coming days, she will be sharing some of the stories of parents whose babies are fighting to survive.

Those stories will air as KSLA News 12 hosts 2 phone banks in late April to raise money for the cause.

Domonique has a personal connection. Her Sydney was born eight weeks premature and spent four weeks in the NICU.

Sydney just celebrated her first birthday on April 3.

Click here to help sponsor Domonique's March of Dimes team.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly