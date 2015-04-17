Domonique Benn goes extra miles for premature birth awareness

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn has been sharing the stories of other families with premature babies, and now she's sharing that experience herself - and she's asking for your support to help the March of Dimes to continue their work.

KSLA News 12 anchor now has personal perspective on work of March of Dimes

The North Louisiana March of Dimes has named KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn and her family as the 2014 March of Dimes Ambassador Family.

The KSLA News 12 "Run Before the Walk" campaign is under way, and anchor Domonique Benn is once again going the extra mile to raise awareness about premature births and sick babies.

Benn has dedicated each Friday to running four miles for the March of Dimes.

On Friday, she ran along Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.

Domonique has toured all three of the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Shreveport's local hospitals, and in the coming days, she will be sharing some of the stories of parents whose babies are fighting to survive.

Those stories will air as KSLA News 12 hosts 2 phone banks in late April to raise money for the cause.

Domonique has a personal connection. Her Sydney was born eight weeks premature and spent four weeks in the NICU.

Sydney just celebrated her first birthday on April 3.

Click here to help sponsor Domonique's March of Dimes team.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.