Warner ditches KSLA studio for baseball diamond

It's the other side of Doug Warner you don't see each night on KSLA News 12 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. On Thursday, Doug ditched the studio and broadcast live from Bossier Little League, in the middle of one of his ball games.

For a second year in a row, Doug donned a wireless microphone and took the baseball diamond with his two boys and the rest of his 9 and 10-year-olds, this year named 'The Outlaws.'

During our live show Thursday, Doug also highlighted Bossier's Challenger League. Many years ago the Bossier City and Bossier Little League officials flipped the old tennis courts at Clifford Almond Park and turned them into a handicap-accessible baseball field.

This specialized field is designed for any boy or girl ages 4 to 18, or up to 22 years old if still enrolled in a school program, with a physical or developmental challenge.

Little League International hosts more than 900 Challenger programs in 10 countries around the world. More than 30,000 athletes participate in the Challenger Division every year.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.