Surveillance video released in alleged purse snatching

Texarkana police hope releasing surveillance video will help catch the suspect responsible for a purse snatching

Texarkana police have released surveillance video of a purse snatching that happened at a grocery store earlier this week.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Albertson's Grocery store parking lot in the 2300 block of Richmond Road.

Police say a 79-year-old woman was returning to her vehicle and as she got into her vehicle, she was approached by a man who grabbed her purse from her arm. The woman fell to the ground as the suspect pulled the purse away from her. The man then reportedly ran to a waiting mid-1990's maroon Ford Mustang that was driven by another person.

The suspect is described as a white male who is believed to be in his 20's or 30's. He was wearing blue jeans and a maroon hoodie.

The victim was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-794-STOP.

