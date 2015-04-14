Family says social media may have fueled alleged dispute that turned deadly between friends

A murder trial, in which social media may have played a role, is getting pushed back to November 13, 2017, after defense counsel seeks video evidence from the victim’s phone, that he claims could help prove his client’s innocence.

On April 14, 2015, Police responded to West 69th and Clift Avenue in Shreveport. That's where they found 21-year-old Gabby Cooper stabbed in the chest. She later died at the hospital.

Cooper’s family believes the heated fight leading to Cooper’s death, was egged on by frustrations aired out over Facebook, with Cooper’s onetime friend 19-year-old Brittany McGill.

McGill was charged with 2nd-degree murder in relation to Cooper’s death.

"All this Facebook, it needs to be stopped, it's nothing but a mess maker, it's bringing tragedy to families,” said Gabby’s aunt Cassandra Cooper, back in 2015.

Cassandra Cooper says the feud was centered on a car, a disagreement that is said to have torn two families apart.

"Her oldest daughter is Brittany's niece, it's just sad that it had to happen like that," said Cassandra Cooper.

McGill’s attorney now wants to examine and possibly submit at trial, video from Cooper’s phone that he claims shows the victim making threats against his client.

Following the fatal stabbing, many are turned back to social media to say things like "I wish it would have turned out different than it did."

"Losing loved ones behind Facebook, and it needs to be stopped," Cassandra Cooper.

One Facebook user even stepped up urging the community to not just mourn Gabby but to honor her memory by turning away from violence, it's called the "Gabbysway."

In other words, instead of fighting, talk it out.

"We all need to stop, we need to come together, make peace and stop fighting because we are only killing each other," said Gabby's mother Joyce Cooper.

We're told that several people were videoing the fight instead of calling 911 to get help. We're also told that the video was posted and quickly deleted from Facebook.

According to police, it is not against the law to record but encouraging a fight has its consequences

