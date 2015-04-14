SFD donates to 'Camp I'm Still Me'

Shreveport Fire Department donates $2,500 to "Camp I'm Still Me"

The Shreveport Fire Department gave a special donation to an organization known as "Camp I'm Still Me" on Tuesday.

The organization reaches out to burn patients and their families receiving treatment in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

SFD donated $2,500 to help the patients.

"Expenses run about $500 per child so you're going to take care of 5 children and pay all of their expenses for this camp," says Chief Medical Officer at LSU Medical Center Dr. Kevin Sittiq.

Many of the patients involved in the organization get treatment at the LSU Health Burn Center's intensive care unit in Shreveport.

