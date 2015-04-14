Bossier Mayor, Sheriff walk the runway for a good cause

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker laid down his keys to the city, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington did the same with his badge, to walk the fashion runway for a good cause on Tuesday.

The two, along with a number of other local business leaders, were volunteer models for the Quota International - Bossier City annual spring fashion show. The event was held at Bossier's Hilton Garden Inn and was co-hosted by KSLA News 12's Doug Warner and Adria Goins.

Quota also took time to recognize this year's scholarship recipients. Those six recipients also served as fashion models. The models wore clothes from Dillards and Simply Chic Boutique.

Quota has been serving the Bossier City area since 1956. They provide service in the area of disabilities of speech and hearing, disadvantaged women and children, along with many other local community needs.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.