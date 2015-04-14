Detectives need help finding Carol Ann Cole's killer

Now that Bossier Doe has been identified as Carol Ann Cole, Bossier Parish detectives are pushing for leads in an effort to identify her killer.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says the identity of Bossier Doe is Carol Anne Cole from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

A look at some of Bossier Sheriff's Office's investigation into Carol Ann's death investigation & identification process

Just over a month after Bossier Parish detectives the woman they named as "Bossier Doe" for the last 34 years, authorities identified the young woman as Carol Ann Cole. Social media helped identify Cole and now, detectives are hoping social media will also help them find who killed her.

"We are, every single day, running down leads on who could have killed her," said Lt. Shannon Mack, with Bossier Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, Bossier Sheriff's detectives held a press conference asking anyone who might remember seeing Carol Ann Cole, or even think they remember seeing her, to contact them with any possibly information they may have.

Detectives were able to identify Carol Ann 34 years after her body was found, through DNA testing with the help of social media.

Detectives have spoken with Frances Aucoin, the daughter of hunter John Chesson, who found Cole's body in 1981. She and investigators have long suspected Chesson of possibly being involved in the young girl's murder.

Chesson is currently serving a life sentence at the David Wade Correctional Center for the murder of an elderly woman in the late 90's.

"He's definitely a person of interest. I can't at this point scoot him over to he's suspect number one, because we do have other avenues to go down. But he's definitely not dropping off the list any time soon," said Lt. Mack.

When asked if detectives had any other suspects, Mack responded, "we have some, but we can't really talk about those."

Detectives say Chesson often went to the scrap yard on McNeil street in downtown Shreveport. They are hoping anyone who used to work there and remembers him or his daughter, will come forward and talk with them.

"She's been unidentified for so long, that I think that she deserves a place where everybody can go and see her name, and know that she's identified. She's also going to put 'Bossier Doe' on the headstone as well," said Mack.

The sister of Carol Ann Cole, or "Bossier Doe," is still trying to raise funds to give her a proper memorial service and headstone.

Bossier Sheriff's detectives say she has raised about $2,000 from a GoFundMe account. They say she wants friends and family, and some bossier sheriff officers to go up for the memorial.

