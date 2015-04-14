BAFB spouses raise thousands of dollars

Thousands of dollars were raised for various charitable endeavors, including scholarships, after Saturday night's special Barksdale Air Force Base Officers' Spouses' Club annual fundraiser.

This year's event carried a 1940's theme, paying tribute to the many battles of World War II.

The 5th annual Victory Charity Silent and Live Auction was emcee 'd by KSLA News 12's Doug Warner and held at the Barksdale Club on base. A number of BAFB's top ranked officials were also in attendance.



Auction items included a get-a-way to Breckenridge, Colorado, a Houston Astros baseball trip and a number of Air Force related items, including a specially made BAFB fire pit.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.