Arrest made in fatal gas station shooting in Texarkana

A man killed during a weekend shooting in Texarkana is being remembered by loved ones.

Eight people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a Texarkana man earlier this month.

A 6-month-old murder case is closer to being solved in Texarkana, Arkansas after the arrest of a suspect.

Authorities say they interviewed hundreds of people following a deadly shooting at the Raceway Convenient Store in the 4100 block of North State Line Avenue back in October 2014.

"Evidence on the scene has allowed us to make an arrest for first degree murder," Sergeant Nick Elrod with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department told KSLA News 12.

Prentice Young, 23, is charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of 30-year-old Fred Eatherly. Investigators say a fight broke out in the parking lot of the store between two other men and someone began shooting. Police say 25-30 people were at the location when the shooting began and about 20 shots were fired.

Over the past 6 months, some 15 people have been arrested on various charges related to the incident but until this point, Young is the only one facing a murder charge.

"I know and I'm prepared to say at this time that he is directly involved in the victim's murder and our criminal investigation division continues to look into the case," says Elrod.

Police say they have interviewed hundreds of people since the case began and say there could be more arrests as the case unfolds.

Young remains in the Miller County Detention Center.

Investigators are still asking anyone who may have information to please call the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

