Family speaks out after missing teen returns home

Shreveport police need helping finding a missing teen who is believed to be traveling with a man wanted on second degree murder charges.

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Jerricka Deal is now back home. She returned home one week after last being seen with Antonious Cawthorne, the man now charged in the murder of 13-year-old Keandre Broadway.

"We're just glad to have her back, and that she's not harmed," said Jessie Mills, Jerricka Deal's grandmother.

We had been in communication with Jerricka Deal and her mother Sunday and Monday, to talk with her Monday afternoon, but when we showed up to her grandmother's house, the minute the teenager saw our cameras, she ran out of the room in tears.

"She has a few dreams at night, about what happened while they were at the park. She cannot rest because of this," said Mills.

Jessie Mills is Jerricka Deal's grandmother. She spoke with us after the 17-year-old got so overwhelmed with emotions, she had to leave the room.

"I was planning on asking her today, but she seemed like she was a little leery of speaking about it right then. I left it alone," said Mills.

On April 4, police say 18-year-old Antonious Cawthorne, Deal's boyfriend, fired five shots into a crowd at Hattie Perry Park, hitting and killing 13-year-old Keandre Broadway.

According to Shreveport Police, Jerricka Deal was with him. For a week, her family was desperate for answers, wanting to know where the teen was and if she was being held against her will.

On Saturday, she came home. Her family, not pushing for answers too quickly, did say Deal told them she was in Texas.

"It couldn't have been too far. I was thinking Longview or Dallas you know, but she doesn't know what Texas she was in," said Mills.

Also on Saturday, Cawthorne surrendered at the Caddo Correctional Center and is now charged with second degree murder. For now, Jerricka's family is focused on having her home.

"First time I saw Jerricka was Saturday evening when she came and I couldn't do nothing but hug. Hug and tell her I love you," said Mills.

Mills says they are just glad she is finally home and safe. And the healing process can begin.

"She's very upset in being with anyone else but her mother. She talks to me but it's just in general," said Mills.

We checked and found out Antonious Cawthorne is no stranger to crime. He has been arrested for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, and served a year in jail.