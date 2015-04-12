Man injured in Shreveport shooting

A man ends up in the hospital after being shot at while driving in Shreveport Sunday morning. It happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

According to police, the victim, an adult male was driving southbound on Hearne Avenue when a car drove up next to him and shot at the car several times.

He has non life threatening injuries.

