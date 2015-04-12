Overnight stabbing sends one woman to the hospital

Shreveport Police tell us a woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed early Sunday morning. It happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Arcadian Shores.

According to police, a man and woman got into an argument and he stabbed her. There is not a lot of information at this time, but Shreveport Police confirm the man was arrested.

The woman had non life threatening injuries.

