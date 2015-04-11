SPD: Easter weekend murder suspect in custody, missing girlfriend found safe

Shreveport police need helping finding a missing teen who is believed to be traveling with a man wanted on second degree murder charges.

Police seek teen believed to be with accused killer

Dozens turned out to a prayer vigil in memory of a Shreveport 13-year-old fatally shot at a local park over the Easter weekend.

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of teen at Shreveport park

Shreveport police have confirmed that murder suspect Antonious Cawthorne, 18, is in custody.

Police say Cawthorne surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Saturday evening. He was arrested by the United States Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force just before 7 p.m.

Cawthorne was named a suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old KeAndre Broadway. Broadway was shot and killed on April 4 at Hattie Perry Park in the 4300 block of Ledbetter St. He had just turned 13 on Friday.

Officers said Cawthorne's girlfriend, 17-year-old Jerricka Deal, is home safe. She had been missing since Sunday.

Cawthorne was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on a $750,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

