SPD: Easter weekend murder suspect in custody, missing girlfriend found safe

Antonious Cawthorne, 18 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Antonious Cawthorne, 18 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Jerricka Deal, 17, has been found safe. Jerricka Deal, 17, has been found safe.
KeAndre Broadway, 13 (Source: Family photo) KeAndre Broadway, 13 (Source: Family photo)
Shreveport police have confirmed that murder suspect Antonious Cawthorne, 18, is in custody.

Police say Cawthorne surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Saturday evening. He was arrested by the United States Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force just before 7 p.m.

Cawthorne was named a suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old KeAndre Broadway. Broadway was shot and killed on April 4 at Hattie Perry Park in the 4300 block of Ledbetter St. He had just turned 13 on Friday.

Officers said Cawthorne's girlfriend, 17-year-old Jerricka Deal, is home safe. She had been missing since Sunday.

Cawthorne was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on a $750,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

