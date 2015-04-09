Police seek teen believed to be with accused killer

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Shreveport police need helping finding a missing teen who is believed to be traveling with a man wanted on second degree murder charges.

Police say they're actively seeking leads in the disappearance of 17-year-old Jerricka Deal, who was last seen on April 5. Deal is thought to be traveling with Antonious Cawthorne, who is the suspect wanted by police in the shooting death of 13-year-old boy last week.

On Saturday, April 4, police were called to Hattie Perry Park in the 4300 block of Ledbetter Street just after 7 p.m. where they found 13-year-old KeAndre Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Broadways was rushed to University Health hospital where he later died.

Police gathered information that indicated there was an argument during which someone pulled a gun and was asked to leave. Witnesses told investigators that the gunman was driving away in a newer model 2012-2013 black Chevrolet Impala when he stopped near the intersection of Hickory and Ledbetter streets and began firing shots into a crowd of onlookers.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, medium complexion, slim build, in his mid twenties, wearing pink pants, white tennis shoes, and a white t-shirt. Police say they believe the gunman was Cawthorne, and they say he was last seen traveling east on Hickory Street with a female passenger. He is wanted on a warrant charging him with second degree murder and a bond has been set at $750,000.

Authorities say those close to Deal believe she may be being held against her will after numerous attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding Jerricka Deal or Antonious Cawthorne's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

