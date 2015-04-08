BPSO: 10-year-old stabbed by machete

10-year-old rushed to University Health after being stabbed by machete

Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating an injury to a child.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Haughton Trace Court near Highway 157.

Lieutenant Bill Davis tells KSLA News 12 that a 10-year-old accidentally stabbed himself in the stomach with a machete. Sheriff's deputies say the boy was playing some 100 to 200 yards in the woods behind his house located in the 600 block of Haughton Trace Court when the incident occurred.

The child was transported to University Health hospital by Bossier deputy escort and South Bossier Fire District 2.

The child, whose name has not been released, immediately underwent surgery. Just before 9:30 p.m., authorities said the boy was out of surgery and "doing well."

