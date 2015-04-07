GSU students concerned about future of nursing program

Students at Grambling State University (GSU) are concerned about what the future will hold for its nursing program. Students are rallying to protect the nursing program which could be in danger of being eliminated by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

"I love nursing, I love Grambling, and I do not want my nursing school to be shut down," said Monique Lemmons.

Monique Lemmons is a fourth year nursing student and graduates in December. But, she is worried her graduation day will not happen at Grambling.

"This is home, you don't want to leave home, this is my family," said Lemmons.

Later this week, she could find out if she will have to go to a different school to finish her degree.

According to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, GSU is not admitting new students because the passing rate of graduates taking their licensure exams is not at 80-percent, which is required to remain open.

"The nursing program is associated with Grambling. It's been at Grambling a long time and is one of the most esteemed programs we have," someone remarked at the rally at Grambling State.

Grambling's current pass rate is at about 75 percent and to reach the required 80-percent, the university is asking for more time.

"We've put many measures into place to increase our standards, and we feel that if given more time, we'll be able to meet the state's requirements," said Danita Potter, the associate Dean for the School of Nursing.

A decision will be made on Thursday in Baton Rouge. That is when students and faculty will know if the nursing program will continue at Grambling State university.

Grambling is accredited, and students and faculty are hoping that will influence the board's decision on Thursday.

They have also created a change.org petition.

