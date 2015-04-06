Dozens attend vigil for teen fatally shot in Shreveport park

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Dozens turned out to a prayer vigil in memory of a Shreveport 13-year-old fatally shot at a local park over the Easter weekend.

KeAndre "Keevis" Broadway died from a gunshot wound to the torso after being rushed to University Health from Hattie Perry Park Saturday night.

Broadway, who had just turned 13 on Friday, was playing at the park while a group of other people were attending a community gathering intended to support those who have lost loved ones to AIDs.

Police have since issued a warrant for 19-year-old Antonious Cawthorne, who they believe is the gunman who got into an argument with someone at the park moments before the shooting and was asked to leave.

Family and friends marched together to Hattie Perry Park Monday evening, holding balloons, signs and candles. The family said they wanted to celebrate "Keevis'" life as a community at the park where the boy spent a lot of his time.

Community leaders, including two councilmen and a state representative, spoke at the event, denouncing the violence.

"I love my nephew and always will," said Broadway's aunt Lisa Henderson.

"He loved to ride bikes, he just never got a chance to enjoy his thirteenth birthday so it's kind of been hard for his mom and his brothers and sisters," says KeAndre's grandmother.

"It's hard," says Lacharde Broadway, KeAndre's older sister.

Lacharde was at the park with her brother and other siblings when five shots rang out and changed her and her family's lives forever.

"All they were talking about was running once they heard the shooting, everybody just started running, they didn't think to see what was going on, everybody just took off running," says KeAndre's aunt Nonya Smith. "He ran, he realized he got shot and let one of his friends know he got shot and he tried to run again but he couldn't, so where he fell, that's where they." Smith is struggling so hard emotionally, she couldn't even finish her sentence.

"I wanted to know and say to the public, whoever is responsible for taking Keevis life, please come forward, we are his family, we are hurting," says KeAndre's cousin Kim Davis.

"We're just going to go out and pray, and just from the support that we're getting from so many phone calls and people coming by. We're just going to go out and just, really we want peace," says Smith.

"We need closure, the only way to get that is if he turns himself in," said Henderson.

According to police, Cawthorne was seen driving away in a newer model 2012-2013 black Chevrolet Impala when he stopped near the intersection of Hickory and Ledbetter streets and began firing shots into a crowd of onlookers.

Cawthorne is now wanted on a second-degree murder charge. If he's arrested, his bond would be $750,000.

Anyone with information on the Cawthorne's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

