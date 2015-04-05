Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of teen at Shreveport park

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.
Antonious Cawthorne, 19, of the 2800 block of James Street in Shreveport, has been named a suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old KeAndre Broadway.
Police were called to Hattie Perry Park in the 4300 block of Ledbetter St. just after 7 p.m. Saturday where they found Broadway, who just turned 13 on Friday, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
"It's just sad. The day before Easter, resurrection day," said Barbara Brown.
Brown has lived across from Hattie Perry Park her whole life. She was at home when the 13-year-old boy was shot just across the street.
"There was a young lady down there, and she had been over there, trying to resuscitate the young man," said Brown.
Broadway was rushed to University Health Medical Center by the Shreveport Fire Department, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Police gathered information that indicated there was an argument during which someone pulled a gun and was asked to leave.
Witnesses told investigators that the gunman was driving away in a newer model 2012-2013 black Chevrolet Impala when he stopped near the intersection of Hickory and Ledbetter streets and began firing shots into a crowd of onlookers.
"There were a whole bunch of kids around," said Brown.
Witnesses later described hearing five gun shots in all.
"About six of us and a young man were so concerned that we ended up having a prayer right there. We held hands, about eight of us. And we prayed for the young people," said Brown.
Police initially described the event as an Easter celebration, but friends of the organizer say it was the city's first annual Love Day, intended to honor those "lost to struggle" and rally behind the search for a cure for AIDs and HIV.
Brown says the park where she and her children grew up is becoming a dangerous place.
"Every single weekend when it gets hot, we have cruising in this community and it gets ridiculous. Because these young people, they're trying to have fun and what they don't realize is they are creating a hazardous problem, for us senior citizens, because the majority of the people right around Hattie Perry Park are senior citizens, they own their own home, and they are getting scared and frightened from what's going on," said Brown.
Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, medium complexion, slim build, in his mid twenties, wearing pink pants, white tennis shoes, and a white t-shirt.
Police say they now believe the gunman was Cawthorne, and they say he was last seen traveling east on Hickory Street with a female passenger.
He is wanted on a warrant charging him with second degree murder and a bond has been set at $750,000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antonious Cawthorne is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org
A candlelight vigil for KeAndre Broadway will be Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Hattie Perry Park.
