KSLA news 12 anchors "Dance for the Cure"

It's a party with a purpose for a wonderful cause because local media stars were getting down to some of today's hottest music and all the money raised will go towards the fight against breast cancer.

It's all part of something called, "Dancing for the Cure" benefiting the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Several survivors were in the audience Saturday night enjoying the show inside the Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City.

“It gives us support, it lets us know that we are not by ourselves, though we have her our faith and our God as survivors, it lets us know that the community supports, that we are important, and that they recognize us as being survivors,” cancer survivor Barbara Kelly.

KSLA news 12's Charisse Gibson and Doug Warner battled it out against other local media personalities but at the end of the night, Charisse Gibson took home the coveted "Pink Mirror Ball" prize with a perfect score.

X-Factor contestant Willie Jones and The Voice contestant Dez Duron served as the hosts for the night!

