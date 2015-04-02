Rescue mission benefits from Gateway Gives Back campaign

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission received $1,737 Thursday.

The Gateway Gives Back campaign is sponsored by Gateway Tire and Service Centers and Yokohama Tires.

In March, $3 from every Tuesday oil change performed at all ArkLaTex Gateway Tire and Service Center locations, was donated to Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission.

April's recipient of the Gateway Gives Back campaign will be at the Hope House Day Shelter in downtown Shreveport.

You can nominate a charity of your choice to be a recipient of the campaign by clicking here.

