Balloons released for Autism Awareness Day

Thursday is Autism Awareness Day and the Odyssey Foundation in Shreveport took time to recognize the day with a "Light It Up Blue" event.

Organizers and city leaders gathered to release balloons at the Autism Resource Library on Interstate Drive.

It's all in support of the national effort to educate the public about this growing health crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in 2014, 1 in 68 children were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

This is the eighth Annual World Autism Awareness Day.

IG Autism and Outreach Services held a special event at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City. They painted faces, had treats and gave attendees an opportunity to sign the World Autism Day poster.

For more information about autism, please click here.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.