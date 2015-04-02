Third suspect in 1988 cold case murder indicted

A third suspect in the 1988 murder of a Caddo Parish man has been indicted on a charge of second degree murder.A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned the indictment of Henry Robinson on April 1.Robinson was extradited from Nevada in March, after U.S. Marshals tracked and found him living in the Las Vegas area.He is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million dollar bond.The 62-year-old is one of three men accused in the death of Claudell Staten. Staten's body was discovered by a passing motorist on Ellerbe Road north of Robson Road on March 20, 1988.Detectives say he was shot during a struggle inside his moving car and then left on the ground after the vehicle crashed.The Grand Jury on Wednesday put off taking action on 2 other suspects in the case, Robinson's brother Jake and their cousin Will “Roy” Rogers Robinson. They were arrested December 2014. Detectives say Roy and Staten were brothers-in-law.As a result, they are no longer charged with second degree murder in Staten's death. Roy Robinson was released from the Caddo Correctional Center, but prosecutors say the case remains open.Jake Robinson remains in custody, however, because is is also charged with the 2004 murder of Harold Bruce Cotten.