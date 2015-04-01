Businesses targeted by thieves in Caddo Parish and Shreveport

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for this person after a business was broken into on March 27.

The general manager of one business that has been burglarized is warning other business owners.

"It's very disheartening," said Roderick Johnson.

Roderick Johnson is the general manager for The Plumbing Warehouse in Shreveport. He says thieves stole two company vehicles Tuesday night, and smashed through their gate, costing them thousands of dollars.

"What the detective told me, they're using these vehicles because they're good for hauling material and things of that nature, so they'll use it take it and smash down other people's walls, and grab everything they can get. Basically like a smash and grab," said Johnson.

Johnson says his business was targeted as a crime of opportunity. Keys were in the two trucks that were stolen, something that goes against company policy.

"I'd like other businesses to know, lock your vehicles up or it could happen to you," said Johnson.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for information in similar crimes close to where The Plumbing Warehouse is. They say two suspects squeezed through a fence at SI Precast in the 600 block of Box Road last week.

Two trucks were stolen, and they ran through the security gate. The suspects returned the trucks a few hours later, but broke into a vending machine and stole candy before they left. It is unknown if these two break-ins are related.

For now, Johnson is struggling with the fact his trucks could be being used for crime.

"It's a hard pill to swallow, that's for sure," said Johnson.

One of Johnson's trucks was returned by police after it was involved in an wreck and abandoned.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

