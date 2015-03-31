Shooting in Southern Hills neighborhood leaves one man dead

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Southern Hills neighborhood that left one man dead.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Brookhaven Apartments in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive.

Officers received a call that a person was lying in the road possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.

An officer patrolling the area reportedly heard the shots fired and arrived on the scene first. When he got to the scene, he saw the suspects driving away and one man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the back. The officer reportedly fired a shot at the fleeing vehicle.

The suspects lead other responding officers on a car chase and crashed a short time later near Hollywood Avenue and LA Highway 3132 near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Around 11:00 p.m., a Shreveport police K9 tracked down one suspect and bit the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say he after receiving treatment, he will be taken to the Police Department for questioning.

The victim was transported to University Health where he later died.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

