TRENDING: Stop what you're doing and play Pac-Man on Google Maps right now

Getting ready for a game of Pac-Man at Fairfield Ave. & Dalzell St. in Shreveport. (Source: Google)

Just in time for April Fools' Day, Google has rolled out one of the coolest features ever for Maps.

You can now play Pac-Man....yes, Pac-Man...on just about any location on Google Maps, now that Google has tweaked its Maps platform to pay homage to the arcade classic.

All you have to do is visit Google Maps on your computer, navigate to any location in the world that has several cross streets, then click the Pac-Man button in the bottom left. Start the game by hitting one of the arrow keys, then navigate through your neighborhood using the arrow keys, while at the same time avoiding the pesky ghosts.

Random Pac-Man Trivia: The ghosts' names are Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

Once your five lives are up, you can share your score and see how you stack up with other players.

You can also play on your mobile device using the Google Maps app, although you can only play in certain places.

Good luck! Don't forget to collect all the fruit - and apologize to your boss for your lack of productivity.

