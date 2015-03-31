Meet the Team: Jacob Bradford

KSLA News 12 This Morning reporter Jacob Bradford is thrilled to be reporting on your stories in the ArkLaTex.



Born and raised in New Orleans, he knew early on that a life of cameras and breaking news was for him.



When Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005, Bradford and his family relocated to West Texas.



He finished high school out there then went north to Levelland, Texas, to earn an associate degree from South Plains College.



Bradford then continued further north to West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas, where he earned his bachelor's degree.



Sticking with the West Texas vibe, Bradford accepted a job as a weekend anchor/reporter at KRBC in Abilene.



He covered everything in the Big Country from homicides and wildfires to many uplifting stories.



Bradfor earned a Lone Star Emmy for his work in “Then & Now: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy,” which covered the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's assassination.



After two years at KRBC, the late nights have been switched for early mornings at KSLA. You can catch Bradford weekdays mornings with your breaking news from throughout the ArkLaTex.



Email Jacob at jbradford@ksla.com



Follow on Twitter: @JacobKSLA

"Like" Jacob's Facebook Page here.